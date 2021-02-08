LHT (LHT) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $241,316.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007397 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002163 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007216 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

