Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Liberty Broadband worth $60,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $146.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

