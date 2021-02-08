Liberty Global (LBTYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534 over the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

