Liberty Global (LBTYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.34.
Liberty Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534 over the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
