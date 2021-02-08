Liberty Global (LBTYB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

Separately, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

