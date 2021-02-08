Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Trading 8.4% Higher

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.86. 1,525,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 858,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.
Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.
About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.