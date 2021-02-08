Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Trading 8.4% Higher

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.86. 1,525,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 858,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

