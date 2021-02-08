Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.50. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

LBRT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.63 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $509,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,440,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

