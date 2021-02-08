Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

LBRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 216,235 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

