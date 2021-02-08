LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID) Trading Up 661.7%

LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID)’s stock price shot up 661.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 974,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.38. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 million and a PE ratio of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In other news, insider Tim Hall sold 3,787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £454,500 ($593,807.16).

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides LiDCOunity, a hemodynamic monitor to support clinical decision making; LiDCOrapid, a monitor that analyses the blood pressure waveform to provide information in surgical and critically ill patients to help with fluid and drug management; LiDCOview that offers clinical researchers and users with beat-to-beat hemodynamic data; LiDCOplus, a hemodynamic monitor, which provides assessment of the hemodynamic status of critical care and surgery patients; and accessories, including blood pressure modules.

