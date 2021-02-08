LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 180,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 97,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $144.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.42.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 45.39%. As a group, analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LifeVantage by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in LifeVantage by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LifeVantage by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

