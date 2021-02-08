Lightning Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $454,448.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003637 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $454,448.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00375072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

