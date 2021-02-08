LikeCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $47,707.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $47,707.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.81 or 0.01045693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.60 or 0.05518072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00045494 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00017722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019990 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,015,676,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,124,198 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.