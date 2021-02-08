LINA Price Down 27% Over Last Week (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, LINA has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $6,440.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01107355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.09 or 0.05735241 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00020741 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00031525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

