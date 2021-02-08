Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Lincoln National stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.
In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
