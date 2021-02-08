Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €255.00 by UBS Group

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s previous close.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €214.00 ($251.76) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €236.67 ($278.43).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €212.90 ($250.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 52-week high of €226.40 ($266.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €211.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €208.17. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

