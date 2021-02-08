Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,553,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,443,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Linde by 25.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,601,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.82.

LIN traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,379. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.