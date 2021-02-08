Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Up 11.4%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) shot up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.83. 2,935,867 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,189,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 402,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 150,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

