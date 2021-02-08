Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Up 11.4%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) shot up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.83. 2,935,867 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,189,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.11.
About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
