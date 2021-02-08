LINKA Trading Up 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $17,170.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.87 or 0.01063127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.86 or 0.05372447 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00045822 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00020009 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

