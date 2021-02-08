Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $873.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

