Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Up 9.5%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.47. 1,722,593 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,577,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of $150.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $2,136,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,825,507 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,917. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Liquidia by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liquidia by 52.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidia by 140.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

