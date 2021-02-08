Liquidity Network (LQD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $135,549.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $798,850.67 and approximately $135,549.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00173179 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00193044 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061340 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.