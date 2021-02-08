Liquidity Network Price Hits $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $759,842.55 and $85,821.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00163181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00062866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00056784 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.68 or 0.00206531 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064604 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

