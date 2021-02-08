Lisa M. O’neill Sells 4,500 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $62.62. 1,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 177,647 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

