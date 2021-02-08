Lisk (LSK) Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00003558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $210.10 million and $49.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010057 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001732 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,156,166 coins and its circulating supply is 127,220,928 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

