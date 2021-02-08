Litecoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.16 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $166.63 or 0.00356710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $11.07 billion and approximately $9.16 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,444,767 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

