Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lithia Motors in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin expects that the company will earn $4.92 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LAD. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.42.

LAD stock opened at $369.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $372.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612,120 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $31,895,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $16,430,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

