Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ FY2021 earnings at $20.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.18 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.42.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $369.25 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $372.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.84 and its 200-day moving average is $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

