Littelfuse, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

LFUS opened at $262.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.01 and a 200-day moving average of $214.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at $69,348,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,562 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $563,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,335 shares of company stock worth $12,420,043. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Littelfuse by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

