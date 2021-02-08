Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 6,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.13, for a total value of $1,386,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,747,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,335 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,043. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse stock opened at $262.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

