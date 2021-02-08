Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.54

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.54 and last traded at $55.79, with a volume of 2371431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94.

In other news, major shareholder Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. acquired 4,905,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Live Oak Acquisition stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Live Oak Acquisition worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK)

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

