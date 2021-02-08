Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Up 10%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares rose 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 3,552,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,395,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -240.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Livent by 5,645.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

