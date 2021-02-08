Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Tops $1.38 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $782,583.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,268,414 coins and its circulating supply is 21,268,402 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

