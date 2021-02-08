Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.59. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,548,020 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,926,000 after acquiring an additional 369,790 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 673,296 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Logitech International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 630,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71,123 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Logitech International by 12.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,824 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth $38,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $111.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $111.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

