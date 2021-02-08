Loki (LOKI) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,626.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.51 or 0.04179773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00388731 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.29 or 0.01155388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00474101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00390831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00239836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021362 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

