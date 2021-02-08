Loki Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,987.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.00 or 0.03761902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00360291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.27 or 0.01046521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.75 or 0.00425666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00353302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00211158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

