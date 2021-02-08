Loom Network (LOOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $66.27 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $66.27 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.21 or 0.01169928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.84 or 0.05960916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00033261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00020972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.