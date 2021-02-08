Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, IDAX and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDAX, CoinMex and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

