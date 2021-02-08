Loopring Reaches Market Capitalization of $802.02 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Loopring has a total market cap of $802.02 million and $133.72 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01057410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.03 or 0.05443946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00018245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00030011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,747,760 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

