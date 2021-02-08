Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.20

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,848,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 189,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

