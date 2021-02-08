Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,223 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Lowe’s Companies worth $290,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $175.03 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

