Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Position Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,102. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $88.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.