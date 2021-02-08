Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT Lowered to $15.00

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from $16.50 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTMNF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS FTMNF traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.