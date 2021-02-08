Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.08

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 169944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

