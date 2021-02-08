LXI REIT (LXI.L) (LON:LXI) Trading Up 1%

LXI REIT (LXI.L) (LON:LXI)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63). 1,184,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 667,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.80 ($1.62).

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £651.78 million and a PE ratio of 8.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.40.

In other LXI REIT (LXI.L) news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 8,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £10,198.89 ($13,324.92).

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

