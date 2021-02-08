Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.73

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 36156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYFT. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

