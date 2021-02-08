M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.59

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.59 and last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 5615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.
MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,638,000 after acquiring an additional 175,312 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
