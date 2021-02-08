M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.59

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.59 and last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 5615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,638,000 after acquiring an additional 175,312 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

