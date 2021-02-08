Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of M stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

