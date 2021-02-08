Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.36). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Shares of MSGS opened at $176.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day moving average is $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.