MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Raised to $29.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.75 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

MAG stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 139,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

