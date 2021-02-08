Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $16.34 on Monday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.66 million, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.