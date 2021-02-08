Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (MGI.V) (CVE:MGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.08

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (MGI.V) (CVE:MGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 14200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (MGI.V) (CVE:MGI)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

